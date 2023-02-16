Spoilers: AEW Rampage & Dark:Elevation tapings from 2/15

— The 2/20 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped last night in Laredo, TX after Dynamite. Below are spoilers-

-Juice Robinson defeated Fuego Del Sol

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Evelyn Carter

-Lee Moriarty & Big Bill defeated Warren Johnson & Zach Zilla

-Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates, Madison Rayne & Willow Nightingale

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Sal Muscat

-Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher & The Blade

-Lucha Bros defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari. This was taped after Rampage

— The 2/17 Rampage was also taped in Laredo last night, but after Dynamite. The episode will have a start time of 7pm ET. Below are spoilers-

-AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over AR Fox & Top Flight. House of Black appeared on the ramp after the match & then disappeared

-Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia. Sammy Guevara tried to assist Garcia during the match but Action Andretti evened the odds

-Don Callis was shown backstage trying to recruit Konosuke Takeshita

-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Vertvixen to retain

-Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland by DQ. Parker Boudreaux attacked as Rhodes but Keith Lee then ran out to save Rhodes, making his return