Sold out WWE crowds expected in Montreal this weekend

WWE is going to have a very good weekend in Montreal with Friday Night Smackdown nearly sold out tomorrow and Elimination Chamber virtually sold out on Saturday night, both live from Bell Center.

Smackdown on Friday has surpassed 12,000 tickets sold and is inching towards 13,000. The arena is configured to hold 14,000 seats according to ticket tracking service @wrestleTix.

The last count for the Elimination Chamber had just 300 seats left for sale, with 13,700 tickets sold and an arena set up for 14,000 seats.

Both shows are expected to sell out by the time they go on air.

Speaking of the Elimination Chamber, the WWE La Super Boutique, located inside the Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie, opens today. Fans will be able to purchase championship replica titles, exclusive Elimination Chamber merchandise, Superstar apparel, and so much more! WWE La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public. The store is open between 10AM and 9PM today and tomorrow while on Elimination Chamber day it’s open from 10AM to 5PM.