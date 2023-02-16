Roman Reigns hits 900 days as champion

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has hit another significant milestone in his title reign.

Today marks the 900th day since Reigns captured the WWE Universal Title by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020. Reigns then defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Title in a Winner Takes All match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022, to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WWE touted the milestone on Twitter and wrote, “900 days and counting… [up pointing emoji] @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle”

The USA Network also reacted on Twitter, acknowledging The Tribal Chief.

“This is an incredible feat! Acknowledged! [up pointing emoji],” they wrote.

Reigns will defend his title against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The winner of that match, expected to be Reigns, will then go on to WrestleMania 39 to defend against Cody Rhodes.