Mark Briscoe officially signs with AEW

Feb 16, 2023 - by James Walsh

Mark Briscoe is All Elite, having officially signed with AEW following tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced after Dynamite that Briscoe has signed with the company, writing:

“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official:
Mark Briscoe is All Elite!

Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!”

Briscoe defeated Josh Woods on tonight’s show.

