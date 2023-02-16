Mark Briscoe officially signs with AEW
Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official:
Mark Briscoe is All Elite!
Congratulations @SussexCoChicken! pic.twitter.com/P9tyrJx1V3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 16, 2023
Mark Briscoe is All Elite, having officially signed with AEW following tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced after Dynamite that Briscoe has signed with the company, writing:
Briscoe defeated Josh Woods on tonight’s show.