Mark Briscoe officially signs with AEW

Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official:

Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken! pic.twitter.com/P9tyrJx1V3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 16, 2023

Mark Briscoe is All Elite, having officially signed with AEW following tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced after Dynamite that Briscoe has signed with the company, writing:

Briscoe defeated Josh Woods on tonight’s show.