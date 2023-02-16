Impact Report, 2/16/2023

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call.

Match 1. Bullet Club, Chris Bey (with Ace Austin) VS Time Spliter, Kushida (with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Kushida and Bey start off for their teams and go at it catch as catch can style. Bey and Kushida are as smooth as it gets in the ring. Bey hits a shoulder and double stomp. After a few chops, Kushida recovers and hits a back spring ropes elbow. Bey goes to the outside and Kushida drives a knee to the floor from the apron. Where is Kenta?

Both end up taking each other out on the floor. Both are on the floor. They each beat the count. The two trade punches in the ring strong style. The two then start driving knees. Bey hits a huge left arm lariat into a F5 for a two count. The fans are split in this encounter. Kushida reverses a suplex, but eats a back kick. Kushida catches Bey bouncing the ropes with a kick. Kushida sentons Bey on the floor from the top rope. Incredible. Kushida back in the ring is on a tirade on Bey. After a cartwheel basement dropkick, Kushida goes for a Kimura. Bey blocks it and leg drops Kushida off the ropes. You won’t see this on RAW. They reverse submissions and huge strong style moves. Kushida rolls up Bey.

Winner. Kushida

Santino Marella and Tommy Dreamer have a sit down with Bully Ray. Bully says keep Mickie James out of this. Dave LeGreca is named moderator for their match. Tommy wants nothing to do with the match. Bully says leave Impact then. Tommy pleads to not do this. Tommy calls him a dick and tells him to leave. Santino says the match will be called Busted Open Live. Santino says who ever wins the beat the clock challenge next week makes the terms of their match.

Match 2. Rhino VS Steve Maclin

The two trade hiptosses with Rhino standing tall while Maclin bails. Rhino follows him and eats the corner post for his trouble. Back from break, Rhino hits a belly to belly for a two count. Maclin then hits a gore for a two count. Maclin hits a no surrender for the win.

Winner by pinfall. Steve Maclin

Masha Slamovich is interviewed backstage. She only answers in Russian. She wants Mickie.

Match 2. Johnny Swinger VS Barry Horrowitz

Horrowitz is in control in this comedy match. The Kiss Guy comes out and Horrowitz wins.

WInner by pinfall Barry Horrowitz

Moose cuts a promo backstage saying Joe Hendry will get his. Moose is then seen smashing Santino’s car. He thinks it is Joe Hendry’s car. LOL. Santino loses it and makes a match at No Surrender with Joe.

Match 2. Heath VS Eddie Edwards

The two go at it with right away and Eddie goes on the offensive. He pounds on Heath and locks on a rear chin lock. Heath elbows free, but Eddie hits a head butt. Heath hits a leg lariat. Heath gets a clothesline and two count. Heath then hits a spinebuster for a two count. They end up on the top rope with Eddie hitting a suplex and then a tiger driver for a two count. Heath rolls him up after Eddie gets cocky for a two count. Eddie goes for a suplex, then PCO’s lighting happens and Heath hits the Wake Up Call for the win.

Winner and off to NO SURRENDER #1 Contender Match, Heath

PCO attacks Eddie post match He hits a unprettier and as he heads to the top, Eddie escapes.