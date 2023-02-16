Christian Cage back on AEW TV after five-month absence

Christian Cage returned to AEW last night on Dynamite, five months after he was last seen at the All Out pay-per-view.

Cage attacked Jack Perry following Perry’s victory over Brian Cage. The former champ came out with his arm still in a sling but it was just a swerve as he removed it after taking down Perry.

Perry and Cage met each other at All Out and the match ended quick, in under a minute, with Cage coming out victorious. The reason for the quick match was because Cage suffered a torn tricep and needed to undergo surgery.

The storyline between the two has been going on for months and after Cage managed Perry and Luchasaurus, he turned on Jungle Boy in June of last year.