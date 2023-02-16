Chilly Willy honored with Namesake Tournament in The Philippines

ECW Original Chilly Willy is being honored with a namesake tournament in The Philippines by the Manila Wrestling Federation on 3/5.

Willy, real name William Jones, competed for Extreme Championship Wrestling in 2000 through the promotion’s demise in early 2001. After 9/11, he enlisted in the United States military as an Infantryman in the Army. Stationed in Iraq, he earned both a Bronze star and a Purple heart during his service. After news of his Purple Heart spread, WWE informed Willy of their interest in signing him when he returned home. When he exited the military, he was signed to a WWE developmental deal and assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling. After departing WWE in 2005, he continued to wrestle on the independents and competed in MMA.

In recent years, Willy has moved to The Phillipines, where he’s been involved in training professional wrestlers locally.

The official announcement from the MWF about the inaugural Chilly Willy Wrestling Cup reads: