Bill Goldberg says Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance was “disgusting”

During his CarCast podcast, Bill Goldberg commented on pop star Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance and it didn’t appear that he was a fan. Goldberg said the following…

“I thought Rihanna was fricken horrible. I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that.”

On the other hand, Goldberg praised Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the National Anthem and said “he didn’t grab his crotch every 15 seconds” or “make it about himself.”

(quotes source: Fightful.com)

please support us:

