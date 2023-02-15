WWE 2K23 soundtrack details

2K announced the following today-

WWE® 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer John Cena Curates Even Stronger Soundtrack

Today, 2K unveiled the complete soundtrack for WWE 2K23, curated by cover Superstar and Executive Soundtrack Producer John Cena. Featuring a collection of songs from some of the biggest artists in the world today, fans can check out this Even Stronger soundtrack today on Apple Music.

The official WWE 2K23 track list, curated by John Cena, includes:

Metallica – “Sad But True”

Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Luciano – “SUVs”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

HARDY – “JACK”

Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

IDLES – “Grounds”

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”

