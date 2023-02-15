Thunder Rosa joins AEW Spanish Announce Team

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa was in attendance at Dynamite last week and was doing work for the Spanish broadcast commentary for the show. Rosa announced today that while she’s continuing to recover for her injury, she is officially joining the AEW Spanish broadcast team as a commentator and on-air personality. She announced the following:

“Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I’ll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I’m thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I’ll see you from the booth!”