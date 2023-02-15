ROH TV tapings and air date confirmed

The weekly ROH TV show will return on Thursday, March 2.

ROH Owner Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and confirmed that ROH will tape TV on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Tickets for the tapings will go on sale this Thursday.

Khan later spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed that the weekly ROH TV show will return on Thursday, March 2. It will air via the ROH HonorClub streaming service.

“Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub,” Khan said. “We’ll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we’re going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor.”

Khan also commented on the ROH video library available on HonorClub.

“We also have the library on the HonorClub with 20 years of matches,” he said. “All the Briscoes-FTR matches are available, including Final Battle from December, and those matches are going to stand the test of time in wrestling. Ring of Honor has a tremendous history. We have been able to introduce it with a further reach across the world this past year, and I’m excited to finally introduce weekly Ring of Honor shows.”