News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Road to Revolution will continue tonight as AEW Dynamite airs live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature the AEW in-ring return of ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, plus a Texas Tornado match with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso, an appearance by AEW World Champion MJF, and more.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated to appear”

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh

* Jim Ross will interview Wardlow

* Renee Paquette will interview Adam Cole

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Texas Tornado Match