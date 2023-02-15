News for next week’s NXT

The WWE NXT Title will be on the line next Tuesday night. This week’s show saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker make his first appearance since retaining the title over Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day. Breakker came to the ring to discuss his Stand & Deliver bout with Carmelo Hayes, but Jinder Mahal interrupted and came out with Sanga and Veer Mahaan. After a tense back & forth on the mic, Mahal issued a challenge for next week, and Breakker accepted. WWE then announced Mahal vs. Breakker with the title on the line for next Tuesday’s NXT.

Ilja Dragunov will face Trick Williams on next week’s show. Dragunov returned last week and took out Williams to get to the ring and attack JD McDonagh, who was wrestling Carmelo. Williams called Dragunov to the ring on this week’s show, but a distraction by McDonagh led to Williams attacked Dragunov.

WWE has also announced Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell for next week. This week’s NXT saw Jayne deliver a promo on why she attacked Gigi Dolin last week, declaring that she is the last woman standing from Toxic Attraction, and now it’s all about her. Hartwell later responded in a backstage promo and said Jayne thinks she’s going to the top of the division but she’s dead wrong and the only place she will end up is right behind Hartwell.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s NXT-

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Jinder Mahal