Jeff Jarrett will still wrestle on Dynamite tonight, Jarrett posts poem after Jerry Jarrett’s passing

Jeff Jarrett still plans to wrestle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, just one day after his father Jerry Jarrett passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and confirmed that Jarrett is in Laredo, TX for tonight’s show. AEW previously announced Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh vs. The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and that match will still happen tonight. Khan noted that Jarrett “wants to wrestle tonight and push forward,” despite his father passing away following a battle with cancer of the esophagus yesterday.

Khan said Jarrett’s decision is a “brave and courageous” one, and that the company would have respected whatever decision Jarrett made about tonight’s match. Khan added that he could talk for hours about how much of an influence Memphis Wrestling had on him, and how so much of what he’s learned about pro wrestling, he learned from The Jarrett Family.

On a related note, Jeff took to Twitter this afternoon with his first post since Jerry’s passing. Jeff, who often posts poetry, chose to post the “Don’t Quit” poem by poet Edgar Albert Guest. He captioned the poem with the “#Dad” hashtag, as seen below:

Life is queer with its twists and turns,⁰As everyone of us sometimes learns,⁰And many a failure turns about,⁰When he might have won if he'd stuck it out,⁰Don't give up though the pace seems slow,⁰You might succeed with another blow.(2/3)⁰

