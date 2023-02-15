Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley interrupt Rey Mysterio Valentine’s dinner

After previously crashing Mysterio Family Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have now ruined Valentine’s Day.

WWE released the following video of Dominik and Ripley showing up to a restaurant for their Valentine’s Day dinner. Dominik bragged about making toilet wine in prison, but Ripley told him to forget about prison tonight because they were going to have some good wine. Dominik then told the camera man to make sure he gets all of this special night, but Ripley wanted just one night with the camera. Dominik got his way.

Dominik and Ripley arrived with reservations for two, under the name Mysterio, only to find his father Rey Mysterio and mother Angie already seated at the table. Dominik lashed out at his father for ruining his first Valentine’s date with Mami, and for ruining his childhood.

Dominik proceeded to pour out the beverages his parents were drinking. Rey offered the table to his son and said they don’t want to ruin his first Valentine’s date with Ripley. Dominik and Ripley then taunted Rey and Angie as they walked away. Dominik called for the waiter to remove their “terrible food” from the table, then ordered the most expensive bottle of champagne and the finest plate of chicken tenders they had. Ripley told the waiter to hold the ketchup because Dominik doesn’t like spice, but bring ranch instead.

Three hours later, Dominik and Ripley were shown enjoying dessert and their second bottle of champagne. Dominik told the waiter to put everything on the Mysterio tab, but he wasn’t an authorized user on the account. Dominik pulled out his own debit card to pay for the meal but the card was declined. Two police officers then walked in to have dinner at a nearby table, and Dominik quickly hurried out as he was worried about a sting operation sending him back to prison. An annoyed Ripley then paid the bill with cash, and took the last bottle of champagne with her, telling the waiter to take it out of his tip.

We noted before how WWE brought several props to this week’s RAW for a backstage Valentine’s Day dining segment that never aired. It looks like this is the planned segment as Rey was confirmed to be in New York City this week.

Mysterio vs. Mysterio is expected for WrestleMania 39.