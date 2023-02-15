2/15/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with an In Memorium graphic for Jerry Jarrett.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Laredo, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Matt Caster) (w/Danhausen) vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

Bowens and Dutt start the match, but Lethal tags in immediately. Bowens applies a side-headlock and takes Lethal down. Bowens gets a roll-up for a one count, and then gets another for a two count. Lethal comes back with a kick to the midsection, but Bowens kicks him in the chest and slams him down. Caster tags in and double-teams Lethal in the corner with Bowens. Caster slams Lethal down and goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Lethal comes back and takes Caster to the corner, and then tags Jarrett in. Jarrett takes Caster down, but Caster comes back with a scoop slam and a dropkick. Jarrett comes back and slams Caster down, and then tags in Singh. Gunn wants to tag in, but Cassidy tags in instead. Singh measures Cassidy’s height, and then tags in Dutt. Gunn tags in. and then Jarrett does as well. The Gunns appear on the stage and mock The Acclaimed and their dad. Gunn delivers a back elbow to Jarrett, but Jarrett comes back with one of his own. Lethal delivers a knee to Gunn’s back, and Jarrett takes Gunn down. Jarrett stomps on Gunn and tags Lethal in.

Lethal drops an elbow on Gunn and applies a front headlock. Dutt tags in and stomps on Gunn, but Gunn isn’t fazed. Jarrett tags back in and stomps on Gunn, and then Lethal tags in. Jarrett drops Gunn with a side-Russian leg sweep, and then Lethal chokes Gunn on the mat. Singh tags in and knocks Caster, Bowens, and Cassidy off the apron. Gunn delivers a few kicks to Singh, but Singh drops him with a clothesline. Bowens and Caster come back and knock Jarrett and Lethal to the floor. Singh knocks Bowens and Caster down, and then takes Cassidy down after blocking the Orange Punch. Gunn comes back and drops Singh with the Famouser after Dutt tags in. Jarrett hits Gunn with the Golden Globe, and then everybody delivers their finishers around the ring. Lethal knocks Bowens to the floor, and then Gunn clotheslines Lethal to the outside. Caster still holds onto Dutt, and then Gunn goes up top. Jarrett shoves Gunn to the floor, and then Cassidy lays out Jarrett with the Orange Punch. Caster still holds onto Dutt, and then Cassidy delivers a few kicks to Dutt and goes to the ropes. Cassidy sends Lethal to the floor, and then Bowens comes back and delivers Scissor Me Timbers to Dutt and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, and The Acclaimed

-After the match, The Acclaimed stare down The Gunns and invite them into the ring. The Acclaimed, Gunn, and Cassidy all scissor in the ring to celebrate.

—

Bryan Danielson cut a promo after his match last week. He says he feels like gold and is going to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution. Danielson says MJF can’t go sixty minutes like he can and he knows MJF is shaking in his boots. Danielson says MJF is scared because he knows the boogeyman is coming to take the AEW World Championship.

—

Match #2 – Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley)

Vance and Rush attack Castagnoli and Moxley during their entrance in the crowd. All four men brawl in the crowd and Vance and Rush get slammed into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Vance slams Castagnoli into the barricade. Vance gets Moxley into the ring and the bell rings. Rush slams Castagnoli into a chair on the outside, but Moxley delivers chops to Vance in the ring. Rush gets into the ring and he and Vance double-team Moxley. Vance sends Moxley into the corner with a right hand and follows with a clothesline. Rush splashes Moxley in the corner and Vance drops him with a spine-buster. Rush dropkicks Moxley in the back, but Castagnoli comes back and sends Rush to the outside. Moxley brings a few chairs in the ring and drops Rush with a clothesline on the outside. Moxley catapults Rush into the barricade and gets back into the ring. Vance gets dropped with a bulldog as Adam Page is shown watching the match backstage. Moxley and Castagnoli double-team Vance and send him into the corner. Rush comes back in with shots to Moxley and Castagnoli, but they send him right back out. Moxley dives onto Rush and sends him into the barricade. Vance clotheslines Castagnoli to the floor, but Moxley bites Vance’s face. Vance sends Moxley down to the floor and drops he and Castagnoli with a dive from the apron. Vance puts Castagnoli on the timekeeper’s table, and then Rush hits Castagnoli with a chair and flips the table over as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley is busted open and sends Vance to the outside. Rush and Moxley exchange elbow strikes and chops, and then Moxley knocks Rush to the outside. Vance comes back in with a shot with a steel chain and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Vance wraps the chain around his hand and beats Moxley with it, but Castagnoli comes back with an elbow shot to Vance. Castagnoli knocks Rush down and wraps the chain around his hand. Castagnoli beats Vance down with the chain and busts him open with it. Castagnoli swings Vance and goes for the cover, but Rush breaks it up. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts to Rush and Moxley drops him with a shot. Vance comes back with a discus lariat to Moxley and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. All four men get to their feet and Moxley exchanges shots with Rush as Castagnoli and Vance to the same. Castagnoli drops Vance with a suplex as Rush drops Moxley as well. Castagnoli and Rush exchange shots and Castagnoli drops him to the mat. Jose hits Castagnoli with a chair, but Wheeler Yuta comes to ringside and beats Jose up the ramp and through the tunnel. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts to Rush in the corners, but Rush dodges one and delivers a suplex into the corner. Rush stomps on Castagnoli and goes for the Bull’s Horns, but Castagnoli counters with a Spear. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Vance breaks it up.

Castagnoli and Rush exchange shots and Rushs sends him to the outside. Rush goes for a dive, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut. Vance wraps the chain around Moxley’s throat, but Moxley counters and wraps it around Vance’s throat. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows, and then applies an arm-bar with the chain and Vance gives up.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, we see Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade attacking Page, but Dark Order rushes in and chases them away.

—

Jim Ross has a sit-down interview with Wardlow. Wardlow says he and Samoa Joe shared personal stories when they were a tag team, and then Wardlow shares a story about his father not being there for him in his early years, but then coming back into his life later on. Wardlow says his father died shortly after that, but he was able to see him wrestle before he did. Wardlow says he told his dad he would make him proud, and then his dad died the next morning. Wardlow says he grew his hair out for his dad, and then Joe took that from him. Wardlow tells Joe that will not survive him when they meet again.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Josh Woods (w/Ari Daivari, Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese) vs. Mark Briscoe

They lock up and Woods backs Briscoe into the corner. Briscoe dodges a chop, but Woods takes him down with an ankle pick. Woods works over Briscoe’s arm, but Briscoe backs him into the ropes. Woods delivers a knee to the midsection, but Briscoe comes back with a shoulder tackle that sends Woods to the outside. Briscoe runs the ropes, but Nese and Daivari pull Briscoe to the outside and beat him down. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix return and rush to ringside to make the save. They beat Nese and Daivari up the ramp, but Woods slams Briscoe on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Woods delivers a jaw-breaker and drops Briscoe with a suplex. Woods chops Briscoe in the corner, but Briscoe comes back with a palm strike to the throat. Briscoe delivers a few more shots and kicks Woods in the face to send him to the floor. Briscoe grabs a chair and sets it up in the ring. Briscoe uses it as a catapult and drops Woods with a senton on the outside. Briscoe gets Woods back into the ring and sets him up top. Briscoe slams Woods down and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out. Briscoe goes for the J-Driller, but Woods counters with Pure Chaos. Woods goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. Woods delivers a knee strike, but Briscoe comes back with a shot of his own. Briscoe delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes up top. Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

—

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Cole. Cole says he has envisioned himself getting back into the ring ever since he has been injured. He says he has learned a lot about himself during his recovery, and he is happy where he is today. Cole says the roster of AEW is stacked and he needs to be a good as possible when he does come back. Cole says it will good for AEW and good for himself when he comes back.

—

The AEW World Champion, MJF, comes to the ring. MJF says not too long ago, everyone loved him. He says the people are fickle little monsters, so he turned his back on them before they could turn theirs on him. MJF calls himself the devil and says Danielson has always taken everything for granted. MJF says he knows Danielson is going to put on a performance of a lifetime at Revolution, but it’s not going to matter. MJF says after the 60 minutes are up, he is going to be victorious because he is the best wrestler in the world. MJF says Danielson doesn’t have the balls to do whatever it takes to win. MJF calls a man who knows Danielson very well to the ring, and Christopher Daniels comes to the ring. Daniels says MJF paid him a lot of money to denigrate Danielson on national television. Daniels says there is a time in his career when he would have done that, but not anymore. Daniels tells MJF that Danielson is going to knock his dick in the dirt, and then throws the envelope of money at MJF. Daniels says Danielson hit him so hard one time that he thought he was going to die, and that is when he knew Danielson was going to be great. Daniels says Danielson’s performances helped spawn ROH, which is now why there is an AEW and an MJF. Daniels says Danielson always wanted to learn about professional wrestling and did it all until he became a World Champion. Daniels says Danielson is on his way to becoming a World Champion again, and says Danielson is everything that MJF wishes he could be. Daniels says Danielson is the best wrestler in the world today, and calls MJF a fraud. MJF slaps the microphone out of his hand and gets in Daniels’ face. Daniels slaps MJF in the face, and then MJF delivers a low blow. MJF locks in the Salt of the Earth, but Danielson rushes the ring to make the save. MJF escapes the ring and Danielson stares him down as he backs up the ramp.

—

The Gunns cut a promo. Austin talks about all the insults that they have heard since they started, and then Colten says this isn’t a fairy tale and not every story has a happy ending. They welcome everyone to the Gunn Show at Revolution.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Jack Perry

Perry dropkicks Cage into the corner and delivers right hands. Cage slams him into the opposite corner , but Perry comes back with a shot and a dropkick that sends Cage to the outside. Perry dives onto Cage a few times and sends him into the barricade. Cage catches him on the third dive and throws him down onto the apron. Cage suplexes Perry back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry delivers a few shots to Cage, but Cage comes back with a knee strike. Cage goes for a power bomb, but Perry gets free and delivers right hands. Cage drops Perry with a kick to the face, but Perry comes back with a dropkick. Perry comes off the ropes, but Cage catches him and delivers a rib-breaker. Cage goes for the F-5, but Perry counters out. Cage holds onto him and slams him down. Cage goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Cage goes for the F-5, but Perry counters and gets a jack-knife cover for a two count. Cage delivers the Buckle Bomb and follows with the F-5. Cage goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Cage tries to suplex Perry to the floor, but Perry kicks him in the knee. Perry stomps on Cage’s neck and connects with a splash. Perry goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Perry delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Perry kicks Cage in the face and drops him with a Crucifix Bomb. Perry delivers a thrust kick and an elbow shot, and then rolls Cage up for the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Perry

-After the match, Christian Cage’s music hits and he comes to the stage. Perry goes after him, but Cage sprays Mace in Perry’s face. Cage takes his arm brace off and drops Perry with the Killswitch on the stage.

—

Renee announces that The Gunns will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Three-Way Match at Revolution. She says the challengers will be determined in a pair of battle royales, one next week and the week after that. The Acclaimed walk in and say the match will now be a Four-Way Match, because they are invoking their rematch at Revolution.

—

The Elite cut a promo backstage. They talk about The NBA All-Star Game, and then AR Fox and Top Flight interrupt. They challenge The Elite to a rematch for Rampage this Friday, but Don Callis says they lost so they can get to the back of the line. Fox and Flight say The Elite can play with balls, but they don’t have any. Kenny Omega gets mad and says if they want to have a little bit of fun on Friday, they got it.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Page drops Sabian with a right hand, but Sabian kicks him in the face. Sabian drops Page with a shot in the corner, and then connects with a corner senton. Page comes back with a clothesline and chops Sabian against the ropes. Sabian comes back with a forearm shot and comes off the ropes, but Page catches him and drops him with a fall-away slam. Page goes for the springboard clothesline, but Sabian drops to the floor. Page comes to the outside, but Sabian gets back into the ring. Ford distracts Page and Sabian delivers a baseball slide dropkick. Sabian takes Page down with a springboard moonsault as the show heads to a commercial.