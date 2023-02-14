WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.812 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.89% from last week’s 1.866 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.818 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.968 million), the second hour drew 1.924 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.881 million) and the final hour drew 1.695 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.750 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 14.54% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. The 0.47 key demo rating represents 613,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.86% from the 720,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #14 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America Reports at 1pm, and America’s Newsroom at 10am. This is down from last week’s #11 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the fourth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year. The numbers were just above the 2022 average. Sports competition from Monday night on cable included two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one NBA game on NBA-TV, Premiere League soccer on USA Network, and one Liga Premier soccer on Universo. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.89% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 14.54% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 13.11% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.81% from the same week in 2022. It should be noted that the 2022 show was a Syfy episode.

Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final Elimination Chamber red brand build, Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins on MizTV, The Miz vs. Rick Boogs, Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez, an Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali. The main event ended up being a non-title match with Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.