WWE films parody promos today

New details have been revealed on WWE’s plans to film parody movie trailer promos for WrestleMania 39, as they did with WrestleMania 21 several years ago.

We noted before how WWE had plans to film the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” movie parody promos, featuring names like The Miz, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, and The Brawling Brutes. In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE is in Orlando, FL today to film those vignettes. It was noted that between 5 and 7 promos will begin airing the week after WWE Elimination Chamber, with at least one superhero vignette.

Furthermore, Wrestlevotes has revealed the following list of planned of parody promos:

* The Bloodline – Goodfellas

* Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins – Batman and The Joker

* The Miz and Maryse – Top Gun

* The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre – 40 Year Old Virgin

* Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day: Stranger Things