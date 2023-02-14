Why MMA Fighters Should Consider a WWE Pay Day

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has quickly developed into the world’s most prestigious and highly popular MMA promotion given its immense star power and high-profile bouts featuring the very best combat fighters in the industry today, which has left many to ponder as to whether UFC fighters deserve a higher salary for their efforts.

The UFC has garnered an unmitigated reputation as the sporting world’s top MMA promotion as it has heavily featured and promoted a number of the sports’ top star talents and prospects who have since carved out an impeccable career in MMA folklore for their various efforts atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

A number of the top UFC pay-per views now often eclipse over a million viewers and buys per bout no matter what scheduled main event showdown is previously announced as a number of top sporting fanatics have since expressed their continuous interest in the MMA’s developing scene and their ongoing winnings in the latest UFC odds for the various top fighter’s on the planet today.

The UFC has retained its reputation as the best MMA promotion on the planet today, yet many fighters have expressed other interests in differentiating professions that may often be considered as major rivals to MMA for their mainstream audience viewership numbers and fan interest.

One of the main sources of this recent change in interest for most professional fighters, likely stems from professional wrestling with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) being the main culprit for most fighters to aim for a greater payday and inclusion in one of the sporting industry’s most highly popular competitions.

There have been a vast number of former UFC and MMA world champions who have since switched professions to the professional wrestling scene for various different reasons, with some former fighters often expressing different motives as to why they have made such a daring switch, which can often allude to the various reasons listed below:

· Less risk and more income:

Firstly, it’s key to look back on some of the most renowned names who have since made the switch from MMA to professional wrestling as these names include several notable names from both rivalling circuits.

Brock Lesnar, Ken Shamrock, Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez, Shayna Baszler and Paige Vanzant are a number of star names who have since moved back across or have expressed an interest in professional wrestling.

Most fighters who have since completed the swift divide across from MMA to professional wrestling have often voiced varying opinions for their choice, with money being one of many key reasons for their decision.

While UFC fighters will earn a considerable sum of cash for their bouts, WWE stars can usually pocket a much larger sum for events that are usually scripted and may not offer such a considerable payday risk compared to UFC events.

While WWE events may so often pit their superstar athletes in various extreme environments and risky spots, it is often considered to be a much safer environment to work under compared to most combat sports given that professional wrestling events are scripted and are planned out ahead of time before airing to a global audience.

Given that there are less risks of long-term injuries and a greater influx in salary, most MMA stars may often salivate at the chance to link-up with the WWE for a chance to showcase their entertainment skills in the professional wrestling scene.

· Endorsement and sponsorship deals:

Various MMA stars who have crossed the divide between combat sports and entertainment have expressed their interest in gaining a larger sum of interest from a number of top brands and related audience members.

The WWE still ranks atop of the most renowned and highly prestigious sporting companies on the planet today which is evident with their links to top marketing deals with the likes of Hulu, Doritos, KFC and other notable brands as well as their multi-billion dollar deals with FOX and Peacock.

Many of the companies’ top stars will benefit greatly off their ‘TV-time’ and coverage, which the WWE will always look to offer over many other star names in an effort to draw the attention

of various different mainstream audience members to their latest buildups ahead of PPV airings. One example of this came back when Cain Velasquez debuted at the conclusion of WWE’s first Smackdown event that aired on FOX Sports, to set up a showdown in Saudi Arabia against fellow MMA star Brock Lesnar for the company’s world championship title belt.

The overall consensus surrounding the appearance and debut of various high-profile MMA stars in numerous professional wrestling promotions can often stem to the amount that they are being offered, the risk in their line of work, and their further promotion across all forms of media that can simply make for an easy pay-day for most fighters.

Professional wrestling has continuously garnered a widespread amount of interest from a number of international audiences, and given that the MMA industry has continued to grow further significant interest in a number of upcoming events, there is very likely going to be several more surprises in store for wrestling fans featuring stars of the UFC and other rivalling promotions.