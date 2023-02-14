Ricky Starks breaking into the world of fashion

Ricky Starks has made a name for himself in AEW and is now looking to branch out.

Starks joined the promotion in the summer of 2020 by answering Cody Rhodes‘ TNT Championship open challenge. He later won the FTW Title, the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, and last year’s AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

In a post on Twitter, Starks announced that he will be launching his his clothing brand ‘Dream Palace’ soon.