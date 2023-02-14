Promotions pay tribute to Jerry Jarrett

WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling have paid tribute to legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett. As noted, Jarrett passed away at the age of 80 this morning in Tennessee. He reportedly passed away while being treated for cancer of the esophagus.

Jerry never appeared for AEW but the promotion tweeted a tribute this evening.

“Everyone in AEW is saddened by the loss of Jerry Jarrett, a legend in every facet of pro wrestling. Jerry Jarrett was an incredible wrestler, one of the best storytelling minds ever, a trailblazing promoter, and a visionary whose family roots in wrestling will endure forever,” AEW wrote.

Jerry and his son, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, founded TNA in 2002, and that company later became Impact Wrestling. The promotion issued the following statement tonight, with comments from Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore:

Jerry Jarrett Passes Away We are saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett, a co-founder of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. His legacy in the wrestling industry is decades-long, multi-generational, and he certainly played a key role in today’s IMPACT. “Today we mourn the loss of TNA/Impact Wrestling Co-Founder and a true legend in our business.” said IMPACT Wrestling executive vice-president Scott D’Amore. “Wrestler, promoter, entrepreneur, and visionary in our profession, Jerry Jarrett is one of the most influential individuals in the history of our sport. Second generation before that was even a term, Jerry literally grew up in the wrestling industry. His knowledge of professional wrestling was second to none and his fingerprints are in every aspect of modern professional wrestling. Personally Jerry was such a massive influence on my career and my life. The lessons I learned from him I still use to guide me every day in and out of the pro wrestling business.Our deepest condolences to his wife Deborah, Jeff, and the entire Jarrett family. Let’s take a moment to mourn his loss but let’s not lose sight of the fact that Jerry let a life that deserved to be celebrated.”

WWE issued the following statement on Jarrett’s passing:

WWE Remembers Jerry Jarrett WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Jarrett has passed away at age 80. The father of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, the elder Jarrett was a hugely influential figure in the wrestling industry. Jarrett wrestled primarily for NWA Mid-America, winning multiple Tag Team Championships before hanging up his boots to focus on booking and promoting. Along with his partner Jerry “The King” Lawler, the two collaborated to create the Continental Wrestling Assocation (CWA), building it into a successful promotion in the Memphis area. CWA would later merge with World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) to form the United States Wrestling Association (USWA). In 2002, he and his son, formed NWA: TNA, which helped launch the careers of future WWE Superstars such as AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, Bobby Roode, and more. WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans.

