Notes on Arn Anderson and Jacy Jayne

– On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” revealed his first impressions of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Arn explained why he saw Austin in the same class as Ivan Koloff due their cardio and style. Highlights to follow:

On Steve Austin being a non-stop worker like Ivan Koloff: “When I first started seeing Steve work, I put him in the Ivan Koloff class. Those of us that know Ivan Koloff, and really [were] around when he was working, and could be in arenas and watch him work house shows… he’s a machine. He’s an animal. He never quit coming forward. If you’re working with him, save with Steve, if you were gonna have a competitive match with Steve, you better be prepared to fight him, and meet him halfway. Because he was just gonna keep coming, and he was a machine as well. Until you gave him a reason to sell for you, brother, he was all about getting himself over, and offense.”

On Austin’s tremendous cardio: “In those days, that’s how a heel got over. Even though you might get outwrestled, or outflanked, or outpunched, man, you just kept coming. You were looking for one opening. If you could find one opening, you were gonna kick the door down. That was what Austin was exemplifying already. He was a cardio machine. Having a big gas tank in those days. His pace was really fast, so you better be in shape if you’re gonna work fifteen minutes with Austin because man, he was a go-getter.”

– Jacy Jayne turned on Gigi Dolin last week after losing to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a three-way bout at NXT Vengeance Day.

Jacy guest appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she talked about how she felt like the third wheel alongside Dolin and Mandy Rose.

“Crazy, really surreal (to see the reaction on social media after I turned on Gigi Dolin) because I feel like being in Toxic Attraction, I was always kind of the third wheel. Everybody always talked about Mandy (Rose) because she’s been here so long. Everybody always watches everything she does and then you have Gigi who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT and everybody kind of looked at me and was like, well, who the hell is that girl? So now for everybody to actually be paying attention and have my name in their mouths and I’m the talk of the town, that’s huge for me. That’s all I’ve wanted for a really long time so, I’m happy about it.”