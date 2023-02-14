Mercedes Mone to release documentary?

Mercedes Moné is teasing what appears to be a new documentary on her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month.

The video includes behind-the-scenes footage of Moné at the Tokyo Dome last month, from right before she made her entrance to confront IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI.

“Man, I can’t believe how many people support me in this. I’m so f–king happy. I’ve never felt so… I’ve never felt so fucking happy,” an emotional Moné said.

The video includes a graphic that says, “We all dream… this is mine. coming soon.”

Moné captioned the tweet with, “We all have a dream this is mine. Coming soon … #TheCeo #MercedesMonè”

The former Sash Banks will make her NJPW in-ring debut this Saturday when she challenges KAIRI for the title at the NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view from San Jose, CA.