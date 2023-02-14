Meiko Satomura returns, gets NXT Women’s title shot

Former NXT UK Women’s champion Meiko Satomura returned to NXT last night and helped NXT Women’s champ Roxanne Perez defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in the main event of the show.

Following their victory, the Japanese legend told Perez that she helped her by tag teaming and now she should do something for her in return while pointing at the title Perez was holding.

The current champion smiled and said, “It would be my honor,” and then bowed to Satomura before standing face to face while holding the title above her shoulder.

The match is expected to be taking place at the upcoming Roadblock episode of NXT on March 7, just a few weeks before NXT Stand & Deliver in Los Angeles.