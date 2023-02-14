Kevin Nash Shares Memories Of the Late Lanny Poffo

Kevin Nash recently looked back on his experiences with Lanny Poffo following the latter’s passing. Nash passed away earlier this month at the age of 68. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash recalled that, while he didn’t spend a ton of time with Poffo, his experiences were always positive.

“Randy [Savage] and I were really close,” Nash said (per Wrestling Inc). “I loved Randy to death and I think Lanny, I had never really spent time with Lanny, but we did end up doing a shot up on Thunder Bay and we ended up spending the day up there. It was just he was so happy that I was showing love to his brother… Anytime I ever saw him at signings or anything, he was a class act guy.”