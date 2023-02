Longtime wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett (father of Jeff Jarrett) has passed away In Tennessee at age 80.

SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. pic.twitter.com/CYOguhr5KY

