Dax Harwood posts hint for FTR’s future?

Dax Harwood has fueled the rumor in a major way with one of his Instagram Stories posts.

Harwood took to Twitter and Instagram on Monday night to share a photo from his home, in a room where some of his title belts and plaques are on display. The photo included a bottle of Cazcanes Tequila, and Harwood commented on how he was looking forward to breaking the seal on the bottle.

The bottom of the photo on Twitter includes the corner of a white paper. However, the same photo posted to Harwood’s Instagram Stories was not cropped as much, and it shows that the paper is some sort of letter or other paper from WWE, perhaps a contract.

Harwood has not commented on the photo as of this writing, but fan speculation is that this was intentional. There’s no confirmation on what the paper was, or how old it is. It could be a contract from FTR’s first run with WWE, or it could be something totally different. You can see both photos below.

FTR is currently away from the AEW storylines after they requested a few months off, and the request was granted by AEW President Tony Khan, as Harwood explained at this link. Harwood and Cash Wheeler were set to see their AEW contracts expire in April, but it’s possible that the current time off will lead to an automatic extension of the contracts, that has not been confirmed.

There have been rumors on FTR possibly returning to WWE, but they have expressed interest in possibly returning to the indies for a limited run away from TV. Harwood also said that he and Cash are looking at potential locations for a wrestling school, and they are considering a coffee shop project, as well as real estate ventures.

FTR, who are longtime best friends, originally formed their tag team on the WWE NXT brand after Harwood signed with the company in 2012, and Wheeler signed in 2014. They were granted their WWE releases on April 10, 2020, then debuted with AEW in May 2020. While still with WWE in 2019, FTR reportedly passed up what were then huge offers of $850,000 each. Former WWE Talent Relations head Mark Carrano noted at one point that he possibly could’ve got their deals to $1 million each before they decided to leave for AEW.

You can see both photos from Harwood below: