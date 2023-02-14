Britt Baker attends the Super Bowl

Feb 14, 2023 - by James Walsh

Several wrestlers and wrestling personality were at the Super Bowl last night. Britt Baker posted a photo of herself at the game. Meanwhile, Fightful Select adds that Orange Cassidy, Wardlow, and the Bella Twins were also there. Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Justin Roberts were in town for Rob Gronkowski’s beach party.

