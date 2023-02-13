WWE gets extra free publicity after replica title paraded around by Super Bowl champs

Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

The WWE championship received a good amount of publicity yesterday after Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes unpacked a brand new replica WWE title with the Chiefs side plates as the team celebrated their win.

Chiefs players danced around and took photos with the replica title, sent over to them by WWE, while Mahomes walked around everywhere with it and posed with the title on his shoulder and the Super Bowl trophy in his other hand.

WWE typically sends champions of different sports leagues their own replica title with their logo on the side plates and teams usually have no problem celebrating with it, giving WWE some free advertising in the process which is worth more than the $500 or so price that the title costs.

While WWE titles usually get a lot of bad publicity for looking “boring,” the massive WWE logo in the front comes in handy in these type of situations.