Update on Tuesday’s NXT

WWE has announced a new segment and two new matches for the Valentine’s Day edition of WWE NXT.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail was added to Tuesday’s NXT line-up. The match was made after Hail confronted Stratton about her harsh words for Chase U last week. The segment ended with Stratton insulting and brushing Hail off, Ava Raine of The Schism dragging Hail away. Axiom vs. Damon Kemp was also announced for Tuesday’s show. Kemp previously bad-mouthed Axiom backstage and the two Superstars had words.

WWE has also confirmed that Jacy Jayne will be on Tuesday’s NXT to explain why she turned on Gigi Dolin last week.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT:

* Jacy Jayne explains actions from last week when she attacked Gigi Dolin

* Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

* Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in an Open Challenge

* Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date

* Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance