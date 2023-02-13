Undertaker in DraftKings Super Bowl commercial, FOX runs Smackdown ad

The Undertaker was featured in a DraftKings commercial which aired during the Super Bowl last night on FOX.

Starring Kevin Hart and other celebrities, Taker shows up for a few seconds in the commercial when talking bets and Hart says he’s not an under taker. At that point, The Undertaker walks up behind Hart for a hilarious face-to-face – or better yet face-to-chest – encounter.

Speaking of Super Bowl, an ad promoting Smackdown also aired during the game since it aired on FOX this year. The commercial featured a woman in an office clearly ticked off about her coworker and suddenly she snaps and takes a chair and breaks it over his back. The rest of the office workers start wrestling with one delivering a flying elbow from the floor above onto someone placed on a table. The commercial then transitions to the woman, who was just dreaming about the scenario, who confronted the colleague and snapped his pen in half.

A shot of Charlotte Flair doing her trademark pose is then showed and the woman in the commercial does the same. “We’re all Superstars,” the commercial continues as the Smackdown logo is then displayed.