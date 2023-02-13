Tony Khan accuses WWE of more contract tampering

In an interview on the Dan Le Batard show, AEW President Tony Khan said that several wrestlers on the roster have contacted him saying that WWE reached out and are trying to tamper with their contracts.

But after making the accusation, he said, “I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said.” He noted it was “very disturbing” to hear such accusations from his roster.

AEW legal sent WWE’s then co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan a letter last year advising them not to contact AEW talent under contract after someone reported the advance to front office.

Khan believes that AEW and WWE are in a war and they “truly” hate each other, adding that the wrestling business is very dirty.

“I think we truly, truly hate each other and I think it makes for really exciting TV and it makes for an exciting wrestling war,” Khan said.

