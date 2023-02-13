Sami Zayn news for Raw

Feb 13, 2023 - by Staff

Photo Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn is currently scheduled for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW.

While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently booked for RAW, a new report from PWInsider notes that Zayn is scheduled to be there, likely for the final build for Saturday’s title match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

It’s possible that Zayn works a segment with New York City’s Paul Heyman, as a follow-up to Friday’s SmackDown segment, or perhaps a segment with Cody Rhodes as they are both challenging Reigns for his titles.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Olivia Devine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal