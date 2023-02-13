MVP comments on Vince McMahon’s decision to break up the Hurt Business

During an interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, MVP commented on Vince McMahon’s decision to break up the Hurt Business faction…

“Vince McMahon makes decisions and that’s way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice, he’s the boss, well at the time, he was the boss and that’s just how things go. We were all scratching our heads but at the end of the day, I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me and I’m trying to get Bobby to come around. We’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business.”

