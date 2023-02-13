LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and Becky Lynch is already out with Adam Pearce. We see how WWE Hall of Famer Lita joined forces with Lynch to fight Damage CTRL last week.

Fans chant “Becky!” as she takes the mic and says The Man has come back around to Brooklyn. She welcomes everyone and introduces Pearce to boos. Lynch says it felt good to beat Bayley in the Steel Cage last week, and shout-out to Lita for having her back. Fans chant “Lita!” now. Lynch apologizes for being so weird to Lita last year, and says she’s a true Legend.

Lynch says she’s been so distracted she didn’t realize her path to WrestleMania 39 isn’t so clear. She goes on and says she likes fighting herself into things, and Pearce likes making fights. Lynch has an offer to fight in the Elimination Chamber tonight, so what does Pearce think? Fans pop but the music interrupts and out comes Bayley. She says Lynch if a bigger idiot than these fans if she thinks she’s getting in the Chamber. Bayley says Lita had to win the match for Lynch last week, so Pearce should void the result and put Bayley in the Chamber. They go on arguing about the Chamber and who should challenge at WrestleMania until the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair likes where this is going because she likes to fight the best of the best. Belair suggests Pearce let them fight to get in the Chamber. Pearce makes Belair vs. Lynch vs. Bayley for the main event. If Bayley or Lynch win, they’re in the Chamber. If Belair wins, nothing changes and both will not be allowed in the Chamber. Pearce makes it official and all three stare each other down as Belair’s music starts up.

– Still to come, the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contract signing for WWE Elimination Chamber. Also, a RAW vs. SmackDown six-woman match, a special edition of MizTV with Seth Rollins, and more.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with The Judgment Day, minus Rhea Ripley. Saxton asks if they’re ready for their big week. Dominik Mysterio is confident in his stablemates. He just talked with Ripley and she’s still on a promotional tour, but she’s excited for WrestleMania and just as excited for Valentine’s Day. Balor says tonight they have The Street Profits and if they want the smoke, they’re about to get rolled up, and smoked up.

The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They hit the ring and pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Profits wait in the ring as The Judgment Day comes out next – Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Dominik Mysterio. Graves hypes Balor and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at Elimination Chamber. The bell rings and Ford starts off with Priest now.

Priest takes control int he corner with big strikes, then Edge drops Ford as he charges in. Balor tags in with a big stomp for 2. Balor and Ford tangle until Ford nails a big jumping kick. Dawkins tags in and they take out Balor to send him to the floor. Priest charges in and they double team him face-first into the mat, then send him to the floor. The Profits fly to take Priest back down as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Priest has Ford up top for a big back superplex but Ford counters in mid-air and they both land hard. Dawkins and Balor tag in, trading offense now. Dawkins runs the ropes, then knocks Priest off the apron into the announce table, then hits the flying back elbow to Balor.

Dawkins goes on and hits The Silencer. Dawkins mises the corner splash as Balor moves but Ford tags in for the double team. Ford covers for 2 but Priest makes the save just in time as a worried Dominik looks on. The Profits hit the huge super Blockbuster from the corner and Dawkins covers for 2 but Balor kicks out just in time. Dawkins sends Priest to the floor, then Ford runs the ropes for a big dive to take him down at ringside.

Dominik interferes but Dawkins takes him out. Balor takes advantage with a Slingblade to Dawkins, then the corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace on Dawkins for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, the music hits as The Judgment Day stands tall. Ford checks on Dawkins but Priest runs over and knocks Ford out. The music hits and out comes Edge and Beth Phoenix to a big pop. Edge fights off Balor and Priest, then sends them retreating while Phoenix man-handles Dominik in the ring. She goes for the Glam-Slam but Rhea Ripley surprises everyone and makes her presence known, decking Phoenix and saving Dominik. Ripley with a Riptide to Phoenix as fans boo and Dominik cheers her on. Edge rushes in to check on his wife as Mysterio and Ripley regroup at ringside, laughing at The Grit Couple. The Judgment Day stands together on the entrance-way, taunting Edge and Beth.

– Still to come, the Lesnar vs. Lashley contract signing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see NFL Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes with his custom WWE Title belt after Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII win. Graves and Patrick congratulate Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

– We go back the ring and Adam Pearce is waiting for a contract signing. The music hits and out first comes Brock Lesnar, who tips his hat and is all smiles. We see what happened last week between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley with Lesnar delivering two big F5s.

Lesnar stands at the table and tosses his chair out to the ringside area. Pearce introduces Lesnar and mentions how he’s already signed the contract, but he needs a second signature to make it official. Lesnar interrupts and tells Pearce to get to the point. Lesnar tells Lashley to get his ass out here and sign the contract. The music hits and out comes a group of 12 or so security guards now. They stand on each side of the entrance-way. More security comes out with a table and chair now, setting them up on the ramp. Lesnar is not happy. Lashley is out next.

Pearce says he doesn’t know what this is, but Lashley can come to the ring. Lashley says it’s not going down like this, this isn’t the Brock Lesnar Show where he gets his way. Lashley recalls pinning Lesnar and says he’s in the driver seat, so they’re doing this on his terms. Lashley takes a seat at his table on the stage, and Lesnar tells him to get his ass in the ring. Lashley had his agent, his manager, his lawyer, his representative and even his kids look at Lesnar’s contract… fans give Lashley the “What!?” treatment. Pearce tells Lashley to come sign the contract and Lashley is not sure if he is going to. Lesnar tells Lashley to come sign the paper. Fans chant “Bobby’s scared!” now and Lesnar laughs.

Lesnar says if Lashley doesn’t come sign, he’s going to come out there and beat his ass unconscious and sign it for him. Lashley says Lesnar doesn’t have the balls to do anything face-to-face. Lesnar exits the ring with the contract in hand. He’s met by security guards but he begins laying them out. Lashley then catches Lesnar and runs him over, turning him inside out. Lashley with a Spear now. Lashley walks down to ringside and grabs the contract. He brings it back to Lesnar, signs it, then places it on Lesnar’s chest. Fans pop for Lesnar as Lashley walks off. Lesnar grabs the contract and struggles to get back up.

– Still to come, Mi Yim vs. Piper Niven. Back to commercial.

Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven

Back from the break and out comes Piper Niven to the ring. Mia Yim is out next. We see what happened last week to lead to this match.

The bell rings and Niven drops Yim with ease to start. Niven talks some trash and goes to work but Yim evades her. Yim tries for a suplex but Niven just falls on top of her for 2.

Yim and Niven tangle now, and Yim nails a tornado DDT for a 2 count. Yim unloads against the ropes and in the corner. Niven fights out and levels Yim, then hits a senton for a close 2 count. Niven stalks Yim and works her around the ring now, stomping away. Niven stands on Yim as the referee warns her. Niven rocks Yim into the corner and delivers a big chop.

Yim counters a slam and nails a kick. Niven blocks Eat Defeat but Niven catches her with the Loch Ness Slam for the pin to get the fairly easy win.

Winner: Piper Niven

– After the match, Niven stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Niven celebrates.

– We get a video package on recent drama surrounding Undisputed WWE Tag Tag Team Champions The Usos and how Jey Uso showed up to help Jimmy Uso retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Braun Strowman and Ricochet this past Friday. We also see Jey saying he’s unsure if he’s still with The Bloodline, Paul Heyman eavesdropping, Sami Zayn’s secret meet-up backstage with Jey where he said he acknowledges Jey, and how Heyman later told Jimmy to stay at home with his brother this week to watch from there because sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see live.

– The announcers hype tonight’s Triple Threat main event. Back to commercial.