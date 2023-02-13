Jade Cargill on who she would want in her dream Baddie Section

Jade Cargill has some dream members of her Baddies Section in Beyonce and Cardi B. The AEW star spoke with ComicBook.com and you can check out a couple highlights below:

On who she would want in her dream Baddie Section:

“I would love to have Candace Parker on my roster. I would love to have Cardi B on my roster. I would love to have Beyonce on my roster. I love Delle Donne so much. That would be my stacks because they’re strong, independent women that just go out there and just wreck things and go after what they want.”

On her pre-match rituals:

“I actually take Bucked Up pre-workout, their Miami Woke AF. That gets me ready for my matches. But prior, I just focus. I get there early. I start rolling around with whosever in the ring. If we have practice, I practice. If I’m working with Bryan [Danielson] that day, because it’s a Wednesday, I work with Bryan. It’s actually I’m having two matches in one day if you think about it. I train, I get back, I go get my makeup done, figure out my times for the match, listen to some good music that gets me all pumped up and into my character. Start stretching, take my pre-workout and I’m ready to go.”