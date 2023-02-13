Elias says Ezekiel is still in a coma

Elias gave an update on Ezekiel recently, noting that his “brother” (who is certainly not just him playing a different role) is still in a coma. During his recent conversation with WWE Die Woche, Elias was asked to give an update on Ezekiel who hasn’t been seen since Kevin Owens beat him down to the point on the August 8th, 2022 episode of Raw.

“Yeah, I gotta be honest with you,” Elias said (per Fightful). “The boss is in way more contact with him than I am. He wants to know like, ‘When’s he going to be back? How is he? The truth is all the reports I get [say] that he’s still in a coma. He’s in the hospital recovering, ever since he was taken out by Kevin Owens. I don’t know if you remember when the whole family was gathered by the hospital bed. You know, I kind of keep my distance now to protect myself emotionally. It’s hard to see my brother like that, but all the reports I get say that he is still in a coma. We’re hoping for a recovery, though.”