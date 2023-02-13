AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 375,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.63% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 406,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 9.09% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 154,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.36% from the 149,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #28 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This even with the previous week’s #28 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #78 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #72 ranking.

Rampage drew the lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to the taped episode on December 2. This was the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were still well below the 2022 averages. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, PGA Tour coverage on the Golf Channel, Liga MX soccer coverage on FOX Deportes, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, and College Wrestling on Big Ten Network. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 7.63% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 9.09% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 31.69% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 36.84% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also taped.

The NBA game between the Cavaliers and the Pelicans on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 key demo rating, also drawing 1.069 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.366 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating.

Fire Country on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.491 million viewers, also drawing a 0.48 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.64 rating, also drawing 2.468 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – a promo from Dustin Rhodes, a promo from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, a match with Jungle Boy, Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir, Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, plus AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Lee Moriarty, which was the main event.