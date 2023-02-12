Video: The former Alex Riley trends on Twitter after taking a nasty bump

The wrestler formerly known as Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley) faced EC3 at last night’s NWA PPV offering.

EC3 defeats Kevin Kiley (Alex Riley).

Kiley took a nasty spill to the outside after he went for a dive and didn't completely clear the ropes. Hope he's OK. #NWANuffSaid pic.twitter.com/JB0v2nYRUa — (@WrestlingCovers) February 12, 2023

Alex Riley returned to tell the floor to “say it to my face,” pal. pic.twitter.com/CJ4nCHWOv1 — Vince McMahon’s Thoughts (@VinceMcMahonMan) February 12, 2023

please support us by signing up for a FREE audiobook:

