Video: The former Alex Riley trends on Twitter after taking a nasty bump
The wrestler formerly known as Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley) faced EC3 at last night’s NWA PPV offering.
EC3 defeats Kevin Kiley (Alex Riley).
Kiley took a nasty spill to the outside after he went for a dive and didn't completely clear the ropes. Hope he's OK. #NWANuffSaid pic.twitter.com/JB0v2nYRUa
— (@WrestlingCovers) February 12, 2023
Alex Riley returned to tell the floor to “say it to my face,” pal.
— Vince McMahon’s Thoughts (@VinceMcMahonMan) February 12, 2023