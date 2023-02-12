Trish Stratus rumored to be coming to help Becky and Lita against Damage CTRL

The big rumor this week was that Trish Stratus will be the one who will be joining Becky Lynch and Lita in their war against Damage CTRL, with a six-woman tag team match penned for the Elimination Chamber show in Montreal.

Last Monday on Raw, fellow Hall of Famer Lita came to the aid of Becky Lynch, helping her win the steel cage match against Bayley in the main event. But the numbers are still tilted in favor of the heel group as it’s currently a three-on-two affair.

And that is where Trish Stratus comes into play. If this is indeed the direction that the feud is going, WWE has tomorrow’s Raw as the last chance to pull the trigger on a Trish return, unless they plan to keep it as a surprise until it’s Elimination Chamber day.

Stratus last wrestled a match at SummerSlam 2019, losing to Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto. She did not appear on the RAW IS XXX episode and not even at the Royal Rumble. Stratus was originally set to be part of the WrestleCon event on the morning of the Rumble but canceled last minute due to her child being sick.