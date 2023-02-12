The favorites to win at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE revealed

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Mixed Tag Team Match

Edge & Beth Phoenix -450

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +325

WWE RAW Women’s #1 Contender Match Winner – Elimination Chamber

Asuka -1250

Raquel Rodriguez +400

Liv Morgan +900

Nikki Cross +1400

Carmella +2000

Natalya +2500

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -2000

Sami Zayn +700

WWE United States Championship Match Winner – Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory (c) -175

Seth Rollins +200

Montez Ford +475

Bronson Reed +1200

Damian Priest +1200

Johnny Gargano +1600