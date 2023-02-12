The favorites to win at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE revealed

Feb 12, 2023 - by James Walsh

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Mixed Tag Team Match

Edge & Beth Phoenix -450
Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +325

WWE RAW Women’s #1 Contender Match Winner – Elimination Chamber

Asuka -1250
Raquel Rodriguez +400
Liv Morgan +900
Nikki Cross +1400
Carmella +2000
Natalya +2500

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -2000
Sami Zayn +700

WWE United States Championship Match Winner – Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory (c) -175
Seth Rollins +200
Montez Ford +475
Bronson Reed +1200
Damian Priest +1200
Johnny Gargano +1600

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Natalia Markova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal