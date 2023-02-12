The favorites to win at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE revealed
The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Mixed Tag Team Match
Edge & Beth Phoenix -450
Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +325
WWE RAW Women’s #1 Contender Match Winner – Elimination Chamber
Asuka -1250
Raquel Rodriguez +400
Liv Morgan +900
Nikki Cross +1400
Carmella +2000
Natalya +2500
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -2000
Sami Zayn +700
WWE United States Championship Match Winner – Elimination Chamber
Austin Theory (c) -175
Seth Rollins +200
Montez Ford +475
Bronson Reed +1200
Damian Priest +1200
Johnny Gargano +1600