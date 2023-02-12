Piper Niven on being out of action with injury: “It was a long time that I had off”

WWE star Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino from Bleav in Pro Wrestling about her time away from the company due to injury. Highlights from Niven’s chat can be found below.

Says she couldn’t really do match while she was injured:

It was a long time that I had off. I wanna say the last time I was in a ring was mid-September and I was under strict instruction, like not to do anything. I wasn’t allowed to train, wasn’t allow to go gym, like nothing that raised my heart rate because if there was a problem that could damage it. And so yeah, I had a lot of time off just to sit and think about being off. I’ve either had a job or been involved in wrestling since I was really young and I’ve never been injured before. Like, you know, I’ve had maybe low sprains or injuries that only took like a couple weeks to heal.

How she had never really been injured that much in her career:

But I have not been off any particular large period of time and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life and I’m using that as like a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling.