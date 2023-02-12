Peacock Premium no longer to be offered free for Xfinity customers

Are you an Xfinity subscriber and get to watch WWE for free on Peacock? Well, that is quickly ending.

Starting April 3, Peacock Premium will be removed for new Xfinity and Flex customers while starting June 26, existing customers will also lose their access.

Peacock Premium, which includes the WWE Network for those living in the United States, costs $4.99 with commercials or $9.99 commercial-free. If you are an Xfinity subscriber, the only way to get Peacock after the cutoff date is to subscribe directly at PeacockTV.com.

Comcast recently announced that Peacock has now more than 20 million paid subscribers and also removed the free tier.