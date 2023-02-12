Notes on Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley

– Chris Jericho says that The Great Muta gave him the idea to switch his finisher to the Judas Effect.

The Ocho spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained that getting the move over was the most important part of the transition.

Once again, I got that idea from Great Muta (switching up finisher). When the moonsault starts tearing his knees apart, what’d he do? A Shining Wizard, a jumping knee. It’s so easy. But once you beat a couple guys with it, then suddenly it’s over and that’s what wrestling is all about.

Jericho has been using the Judas Effect since AEW launched back in 2019. The move helped him capture the AEW World Title and the ROH World Title, and has remained very well protected during his run.

– During an appearance on The Justin Kinner Show, Jon Moxley discussed using the song Wild Thing as his entrance music in AEW…

“None of that was my idea. A guy named Atsushi Onita, who’s a legendary death match Japanese wrestler, a lot of people compare me to him, he stole that from ‘Major League’ in the 90s, and he made it his, and he was known for it. Somehow it became my music, but I didn’t know until I was coming out. Tony Khan decided it would be cool. But I had imposter syndrome with it at first. Like ‘Oh, this is not mine. This is Charlie Sheen’s music and Onita’s music.’ I felt weird about it. But the fans liked it. So I tried it on for awhile … Once I got used to it, after the pandemic ended and we started getting whole crowds again of arenas going nuts, fans got into it. Ultimately, it’s all about the fans. If the fans like it, I like it. I started getting used to it, and now it feels like my song. I’ve appropriated it for myself.”

