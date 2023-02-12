More on WWE’s dropping the Baron Corbin/JBL association

– Dave Meltzer explain how WWE chose to sever the ties between Baron Corbin and JBL due to the simple fact that the act wasn’t clicking. They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn’t the plan. The guy in charge, that’s Paul Levesque, felt it wasn’t working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don’t know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He’s had so many gimmick changes. There’s nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he’s just not at that top star level. I think they wanted him to be at that level, and they gave him every chance to be at that level. He’s just a guy. A tall guy, but he’s just a guy.

– In a now-deleted tweet, a fan took to Twitter and stated that WWE should release Baron Corbin, adding that WWE won’t even have to worry about another company signing him. If there is one person wwe could cut right now, wave the 90 day non compete clause, & have zero worry about ANY company signing him it would be baron corbin The only time I was happy to see him was when pat mcAfee made fun of him calling him #BumAssCorbin! That was gold. Baron Corbin saw the fan’s tweet and was clearly irate, making it clear that he felt sick after looking at the tweet. Corbin made it clear he didn’t understand what was wrong with such people. “Seriously some people just make me sick. I will never understand what’s wrong with you.”