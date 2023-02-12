Jay White comments on his future, Yamashita and Itoh win the Max Heart Tournament

– For his backstage comments after losing his loser leaves Japan match, Jay White says that he was supposed to make Bullet Club bigger than ever, but now he has to leave Japan. He says Gedo could come to the US with him, which Gedo offered to, but White says he doesn’t know and wants Gedo to stay in Japan. White wants Gedo to wait a little while and that maybe Gedo’s faith in him is misplaced. White says that as far as New Japan Strong goes, daddy is coming home and tells Eddie Kingston that he has nothing left to lose. He tells Gedo he just needs some time, that he loves Gedo, but wants him to stay in Japan.

White wants to take care of Eddie Kingston and to take over Strong and that he’ll talk to Gedo soon. He remembers when Hikuleo asked White where his bullet Club family will be when he falls to which Jay looks around and says he’s all alone, but it’s how he started his journey in New Japan anyway. Jay says Hikuleo is the one to make Jay White fall. White says he didn’t need Bullet Club as he wanted to beat Hikuleo by himself, but he’s proud of Hikuleo for getting his moment, but Hikuleo will now always be tied to him.

Jay says Japan is gonna have to hold their breath for a little while.

– Over at TJPW, the team of 121000000 (Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh) won the Max Heart Tournament 3 after Itoh made Shoko Nakajima tap to The Itoh Special. This is the first tournament win for 121000000 as well as Yamashita’s first ever tournament win. The duo now get a future shot at the Princess Tag Team Championship currently held by The Wasteland War Party

