Dijak offering jacket in honor of Jay Briscoe, note on Randy Orton’s return

Feb 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Dijak offering his Vengeance Day worn jacket in honor of the late Jay Briscoe.

– So there’s been news that Randy Orton may be close to a return. Wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz on his social media says he received an order to make new boots for Randy Orton when he also confirmed he was making new boots for Cody Rhodes for Wrestlemania. He also got requests from Drew McIntyre & Bray Wyatt.

