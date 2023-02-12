Dijak offering jacket in honor of Jay Briscoe, note on Randy Orton’s return

– Dijak offering his Vengeance Day worn jacket in honor of the late Jay Briscoe.

At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family. Visit https://t.co/krSvzZ7ard

for more details or submit a bid to maniaclubauctions@gmail.com. Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST. pic.twitter.com/v1vYBXxR7s — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) February 11, 2023

– So there’s been news that Randy Orton may be close to a return. Wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz on his social media says he received an order to make new boots for Randy Orton when he also confirmed he was making new boots for Cody Rhodes for Wrestlemania. He also got requests from Drew McIntyre & Bray Wyatt.