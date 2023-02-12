Arn Anderson says MJF reminds him of himself

In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:

On MJF’s promo ability:

“You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to excel you have to be overconfident, but you better have the goods. I know he’s training, I see all his training videos. There’s one thing to talk the talk, but when it comes down to getting with it bell to bell, you’d better be able to back it up, especially if you’re at the level he can, because the kid can talk.”

On WWE realizing what they had in Bryan Danielson:

“We all knew he was a fantastic competitor, wrestler, businessman, all those things. It just took the office a while to catch up with us.”

On MJF vs. Danielson:

“I think it’s going to be match of the year, I have no doubt. There’s going to be a story to follow, there’s going to be all kinds of drama. It will have every veteran, every wrestling fan, anybody to do with wrestling, every production person, talking about it for a long time.”