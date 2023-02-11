WWE Superstore in Montreal for Elimination Chamber weekend

WWE is bringing a Superstore to the Elimination Chamber weekend in Montreal from February 16 to February 18.

The WWE La Super Boutique will be located inside the Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal and fans will be able to purchase championship replica titles, exclusive Elimination Chamber merchandise, Superstar apparel, and so much more! WWE La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public.

The store is open between 10AM and 9PM on February 16 and 17 while on Elimination Chamber day it’s open from 10AM to 5PM.

Sami Zayn will be there for a meet and greet on Thursday at Noon while Bianca Belair will follow on Friday at 3PM.

In addition, an Elimination Chamber Shop will be located at the Bell Centre on Friday and Saturday, with Liv Morgan meeting fans on Friday at 2PM and Austin Theory on Saturday at Noon.