Who much the McMahon family could earn from a WWE sale

Feb 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is looking into the possibility of the company being sold.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to Vince McMahon’s role in the sale…

“At this stage of the game, the belief is that McMahon’s presence is a hindrance and not a help in these negotiations, although as the largest stockholder, he is also the key beneficiary financially if and when the sale goes down and for that reason forced his way into that process.”

WWE is reportedly looking to be sold for around $8 billion dollars and if that happens, Vince will reportedly make around $2,552,969,558. Here are the rough estimates for other top names in WWE…

Stephanie McMahon: $170,842,415
Linda McMahon: $50,320,030
Kevin Dunn: $24,205,410
Nick Khan: $13,837,200
Frank Riddick: $10,931,948
Paul Levesque aka Triple H: $8,323,822

